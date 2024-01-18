India vs Uzbekistan, AFC Asian Cup: Live Streaming and Broadcast details

Follow us on Image Source : INDIAN FOOTBALL/X Indian Football Team.

India's quest for glory at the ongoing AFC Asian Cup has come to an intriguing juncture where they find themselves up against Uzbekistan in a Group B fixture. The 102-ranked India will cross swords with the 68th-ranked Uzbekistan in what promises to be a tough gig for the Blue Tigers.

While India are coming into the contest on the back of a 2-0 defeat against Australia, Uzbekistan too failed to get off to a winning start as they played a goalless draw against Syria on Saturday, January 13.

India's defence was spotless in the first half against Australia but two lethal blows from Jackson Irvine (50') and Jordan Bos (73') in the second half sealed the game in Australia's favour.

Both India and Uzbekistan will cross swords with each other for the first time since their clash in the 2001 Merdeka Cup in Kuala Lumpur that had gone in the latter's favour. Uzbekistan had pipped India 2-1 in that contest.

Here's all you need to know about the India vs Uzbekistan AFC Asian Cup fixture:

When will India square off against Uzbekistan in the AFC Asian Cup 2024 tournament?

India will take on Uzbekistan in the AFC Asian Cup 2024 on Thursday, January 18 at 8 PM IST.

Where will India face Uzbekistan in the AFC Asian Cup 2024 tournament?

India will lock horns with Uzbekistan in the AFC Asian Cup 2024 tournament at the Ahmed bin Ali Stadium Al Rayyan in Qatar.

Which TV channel will broadcast the India vs Uzbekistan clash in the AFC Asian Cup 2024?

The India vs Uzbekistan AFC Asian Cup 2024 fixture will be broadcast live on the Sports18 TV channel.

Where to watch the live streaming of India vs Uzbekistan AFC Asian Cup 2024 clash?

The India vs Uzbekistan AFC Asian Cup 2024 fixture will be streamed live on JioCinema.