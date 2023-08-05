How Manchester United could line up in upcoming season with five new signings?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Manchester United managed Erik ten Hag against Fulham in an EPL game on May 28, 2023

English Premier League, the world's most competitive and popular football league, will return to action after a gap of two months from August 11. With the transfer window business getting on a whole different level in recent years, teams are expected to face more competition for the ultimate glory in the upcoming 2023-24 season.

Manchester United, the most successful EPL team with record 20 titles, will enter this season as favourites after seeing a hugely successful business in the summer transfer window. Team manager Erik ten Hag secured the Champions League football after finishing in the top four last season and has used the ongoing transfer window wisely to strengthen his team considerably for the title challenge.

Red Devils witnessed the veteran goalkeeper David de Gea leaving the club after 12 years. They were quick to replace the Spaniard with Cameroon international Andre Onana from Inter Milan for a transfer fee of €51 million. It's like to like a replacement and some will say an upgrade over de Gea to compete with the likes of Manchester City and Arsenal next season.

In defence, the former central defender Jonny Evans arrives at Old Trafford on a free transfer from the relegated Leicester City. Evans, 35, will be a quality backup option and brings a lot of EPL experience in the backline. Erik ten Hag is likely to prefer last season's back four Diogo Dalot, Raphael Varane, Lisandro Martinez, and Luke Shaw in a four-man defence with Harry Maguire, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Tyrell Malacia, and Victor Lindelöf providing rotations.

In midfield, Mason Mount will replace Christian Eriksen in the no.8 role with Casemiro providing cover to the back four. United are also closing on signing Sofyan Amrabat who is likely to increase headache during team selection. New captain Bruno Fernandes will be playing an advanced playmaker role behind the front three.

In attack, high-flying Marcus Rashford will start on the left side of the attack and Jadon Sancho will be preferred on the right flank over Brazilian forward Antony, who cost €95 million last season but scored only four goals in 25 league matches. Rasmus Hojlund, 20, has joined Manchester United for a fee rising to £72 million from Atalanta and will be a clear choice for the lone striker.

Manchester United Preferred Playing XI for the 2023/24 season (4-1-2-3): Andre Onana (GK), Diogo Dalot, Raphael Varane, Lisandro Martinez, Luke Shaw, Casemiro, Mason Mount, Bruno Fernandes (c), Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford, Rasmus Hojlund

