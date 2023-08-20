FIFA World Cup 2023 Final: Spain overcome England challenge to claim maiden World Cup title

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Spain's players celebrating win over England in FIFA World Cup 2023 final

England suffered heartbreak as Spain's women's team won the FIFA World Cup 2023 trophy in Sydney on Sunday, August 20. Star defender Olga Carmona scored the only goal of the game in the first half to guide Spain to their maiden FIFA World Cup trophy.

Spain men's team won their maiden World Cup trophy in 2010 and now the women's team win makes them the only second nation after Germany to claim both men's and women's team titles.

Both teams playing in their first-ever final, produced a memorable game at Sydney's Accor Stadium. Spain dominated the possession in both halves with Carmona scoring a brilliant goal in the 29th minute. Spain enjoyed 58% of possession and also recorded five shots on the goal to England's three.

England's midfield seemed out of form as they lost the ball on multiple occasions with just 72% successful passes. Spain's attack was impressive in the final third with some great chances to put the game to bed but England's goalkeeper Maru Earps was brilliant between the posts today.

Spain had a chance to score another goal from the penalty in the second half but the English stopper Mary Earps pulled off a stunning save to deny Jenni Hermoso's effort. The game was stretched to 13-minute extra time but Spain's defence stood strong against England's in-form attack.

Spain are only the fifth team to win the Women's World Cup title and notably had won only one FIFA match prior to this tournament in Australia and New Zealand.

England Playing XI (3-4-1-2): Mary Earps, Lucy Bronze, Keira Walsh, Alex Greenwood, Millie Bright, Jess Carter, Rachel Daly, Georgia Stanway, Ella Toone, Lauren Hemp, Alessia Russo

Spain Playing XI (4-3-3): Cata Coll, Ona Batlle, Laia Codina, Irene Paredes, Olga Carmona, Jenni Hermoso, Teresa Abelleira, Aitana Bonmati, Mariona Caldenety, Alba Redondo, Salma Paralluelo

