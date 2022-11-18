FIFA World Cup 2022: 'MASSIVE' blow for Senegal; star player ruled out of tournament

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Sadio Mané gets ruled out

FIFA World Cup 2022: Ahead of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, the Senegal football team has been dealt with a massive blow. The African nation, who is placed in Group A of the Qatar World Cup is all set to miss the services of the star forward Sadio Mané. The Bayern Munich forward has undergone surgery for his leg injury on Thursday and failed to make enough improvement to be able to play for his national side.

"Sadio Mané underwent successful surgery in Innsbruck on Thursday evening. He will therefore no longer be available to play for Senegal at the World Cup. All the best for your recovery, Sadio!," Bayern Munich wrote on their official Twitter handle. "Sadio Mané is forfeited for the World Cup. Get well soon," Football Senegal wrote on their Twitter handle.

Mane underwent an MRI test too and the team doctor informed the results were not favourable. "Unfortunately, today's MRI shows us that the progress was not as favourable as we had hoped. "The result is unfortunately us withdrawing Sadio from the World Cup, Senegal team doctor informed. The team hoped that their star Mane, who is a two-time African player of the year will play in some part of the tournament but as he has not made progress, he will sit out.

Senegal's first game in the group stage will be against the Netherlands on November 21, while their next game is against the hosts Qatar on November 25. Their final game of the group stage is against Ecuador on November 29. Senegal are the reigning African champion and are hoping to leave a big impact on the World Cup. The African nation defeated Egypt in the final of the Africa Cup of Nations in a penalty shootout. Notably, Mane scored the winning penalty

