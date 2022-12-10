FIFA World Cup 2022: Brazil coach Tite leaves his post after team's shocking World Cup exit against Croatia

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Brazil's coach leaves his post

FIFA World Cup 2022: The Brazilian team on Friday suffered a shocking defeat against Croatia in the first quarterfinal of the FIFA World Cup 2022 in the Education City Stadium. The Seleção were stunned by the 2018 runners-up Croatia in the penalty shootouts 4-2 after both sides failed to open the scoring sheets in normal time. Brazil's coach Tite, who had earlier cleared that he would step down from his role after the tournament, has reiterated and announced his departure.

"It is a painful loss but I go in peace. It is the end of a cycle, and I keep to my word," Tite said after his team's exit from the last 8. "I had said that a year and a half ago. I didn't come here to win and then turn around my decision and say that I was going to stay. People who know me know that. There are other great professionals that can replace me," Tite added.

The 61-year-old also praised the Croatian goalkeeper and shed light on his team's performance. "When their goalkeeper is the best player on the ground, the game is talking to you. We had to be more effective in scoring goals. But did Brazil show their best? Overall, yes they did. "I understand that I am the most responsible one, but we are all responsible for this loss. It’s not about being a hero or a villain of the team. There is no such thing in sports. Sometimes we have a great performance, we shoot at goal, and the ball deviates. That’s normal. But I can respect the result," Tite added.

Tite was Brazil's incharge since 2016. Under him, the Seleçãos lost the quarterfinals of the 2018 World Cup against Belgium and won the Copa America in 2019 before losing it last year to Argentina. The Brazilian coach also shed light on why Neymar did not take the crucial fourth penalty. "Because he (Neymar) takes the fifth and decisive penalty. The player with the most quality and the right mentality steps up when there is the most pressure and need," Tite stated.

