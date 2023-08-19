FIFA Women's WC Preview and Live Streaming: When and Where to watch Australia vs Sweden third-place match?

Follow us on Image Source : AP Australia Women Football team

FIFA Women's World Cup Live Streaming: The FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 has reached the point where medals will be awarded to the teams that competed in a thrilling tournament. Co-hosts Australia will be up against Sweden in the third-place finish match on Saturday, August 19. The two teams are coming off defeats in their respective semifinal matches.

Sweden went down to Spain in the first semifinal of the tournament by 1-2 before Australia were handed a 1-3 loss at the hands of England. However, Australia have been confirmed of their best-ever finish in the World Cup. On the other hand, 2003 runners-up Sweden are trying to add on to another podium finish. The Swedes finished second in 2003 and third in 1991, 2011 and 2019.

Australia coach Tony Gustavsson claimed that he is not going to make any emotional calls and hand an appearance to players who have not featured as this is a medal match. "I can't pick based on emotions. This is a third-place game and we're playing for a medal. I'm going to make sure we have a line-up that is the strongest starting line-up we can have but also the strongest finishing line-up," he said before the game. Meanwhile, the Swedes forward Kosovare Asllani is looking forward to playing against the home crowd advantage.

"I love it, it's a particular feeling to have an entire stadium against you. Of course, we were disappointed after the last match - we wanted to go all the way to the final. At the same time, playing for a medal is a huge thing, and something we're proud of," Asllani said.

When is Australia vs Sweden third-place match?

Australia vs Sweden third-place match will be played on Saturday, August 19

At what time does Australia vs Sweden third-place match begin?

The Australia vs Sweden third-place match will begin at 1:30 PM IST

Where is Australia vs Sweden third-place match being played?

Australia vs Sweden third-place match will be played at Lang Park, Brisbane

Where can you watch Australia vs Sweden third-place match on TV in India?

Fans can enjoy Australia vs Sweden third-place match live broadcast on DD sports and Star sports network

Where can you watch Australia vs Sweden third-place match online in India?

One can watch India vs Ireland 1st T20I match online on the FanCode app and website

Latest Sports News