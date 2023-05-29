English Premier League 2022/23 last day: Leicester City, Leeds relegated, Everton survived

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Leicester City relegated from English Premier League

Everton avoided relegation from the English Premier League with a 1-0 win over Bournemouth on the last day of the 2022/23 edition on Sunday, May 28. But the former champion Leicester City will be playing Championship football next season as they finished in the 18th position despite a 2-1 win over West Ham United. Leeds United were also relegated to the second tier of English football as they lost 1-4 to Tottenham Hotspur at home in their last game.

Top-four positions were already sealed after gameweek 37 with Manchester United and Newcastle United finishing ahead of 19-time champions Liverpool. However, Newcastle United slipped to the fourth position after a 1-1 draw against Chelsea on Sunday. Manchester United stretched their good run with an impressive 2-1 win over Fulham at Old Trafford. The Red Devils finished the season in third position with 75 points, 14 points behind Manchester City.

At the top of the table, champions Manchester City failed to seal off another successful season with a win. Ninth-placed Brentford stunned the Citizens with Ethan Pinnock scoring the only goal of the match in the 85th minute. Arsenal, who dominated the points table for the majority of the season, concluded their impressive season with a 5-0 thumping over Leeds United. Granit Xhaka scored twice in his last game for the Gunners to say a perfect goodbye.

Chelsea's poor season continued as they had to settle for a 1-1 draw against Newcastle United at Stamford Bridge. The Blues finished the season in the 12th position with just 11 wins and 16 losses. Liverpool finished the season in the fifth position and will not be playing Champions League football next season. Brighton and Hove Albion secured Europa League qualification while Aston Villa finished in seventh place to earn a Europa Conference League spot next season.

In individual records, Manchester City's star striker bagged the Golden Boot award as he topped the goal-scoring chart with 36 goals. Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane finished in second with 30 goals while Brentford's Ivan Toney scored 20 goals to feature in the top three for the first time. Kevin De Bruyne, Haaland's teammate at Etihad, earned the Playmaker of the Season award as he produced 16 assists, four more than Liverpool's Mohamed Salah and Arsenal's Leandro Trossard.

