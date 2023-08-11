England captain Harry Kane closing on record-braking transfer to Bayern Munich

Follow us on Image Source : AP Harry Kane in English Premier League 2023

Bayern Munich are on the verge of signing the legendary English striker Harry Kane for a club-record transfer fee of $127 million from Tottenham Hotspur. English Premier League giants finally negotiated a transfer fee for their skipper and now it's up to the player to decide his future.

Kane has entered his last year of contract at Spurs and the club is not looking to lose him on a free transfer next summer. Kane joined Tottenham Hotspur academy in 2004 and has scored 280 runs in 435 EPL matches so far. He is the leading goalscorer for the North London giants and also leads the scoring chart for England with 58 goals in 84 international matches.

Tottenham's new manager Ange Postecoglou confirmed Kane's potential exit while speaking in a press conference ahead of the team's opening EPL game against Brentford on August 13. He revealed that the striker has made up his mind on leaving the club and will not sign any contract extension.

“My understanding is it has progressed to the point where it looks like it's going to happen,” Ange Postecoglou said on Friday. “We have been planning for this, it's fair to say, for a while. This doesn't change things dramatically from my perspective anyway for what we are trying to build. I had a conversation with Harry the first day I arrived and he was upfront and honest and I was the same. You kind of get an indication there that he had made up his mind that if the clubs agreed, he would go."

Bayern Munich lost their star forward Sadio Mane to Saudi Pro League side Al Nassr. Manager Thomas Tuchel was chasing Kane's signature since June and finally is getting his desired signing to boost Bayern's attack for the upcoming season.

"We are working with the highest pressure and highest focus and highest priority to sign Harry Kane," Tuchel said on Friday. "And this shows the importance. I mean, we are trying to get the captain of the English national team out of England, out of the Premier League. That says it all."

