Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi again? Here's how this can happen

Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi? you read it right. Can it happen again? maybe yes. Ronaldo attracts headlines, there are no second thoughts about that. In a historic turn of events, the Portuguese superstar has now moved to Al-Nassr FC in Saudi Arabia and it might very well be the swansong of his illustrious career. Before the 2022 FIFA World Cup, things got pretty bitter between Ronaldo and the renowned club Manchester United. CR7 was extremely critical about the facilities and didn't mince words on how the club hadn't made any progress.

Rudi Garcia, the manager of Al-Nassr has now revealed that CR7 is all set to make his debut on Saudi Arabian soil in a friendly game that will be played against Lionel Messi's Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). Ronaldo who broke the news of joining Al-Nassr FC on December 31, 2022, is yet to make his debut for the club. Ronaldo is currently serving a suspension owing to his aggressive act of smashing an Everton fan's phone in April last year. Cristiano has already missed two matches for Garcia's side. On contrary to everything that is happening, Garcia has been pretty vocal about why he isn't happy with the match.

For development, to see PSG, to see the great Parisian players, indeed it is a good thing. But we have a championship game three days later. In terms of scheduling, it could have been better thought out. But it’s not a big deal. We are in the lead, and we are happy. It is a difficult championship to win, but we intend to do it

In an explosive interview with English journalist Piers Morgan, Cristiano touched upon many issues. He admitted to the fact that he was let down by ManU and especially by Erik ten Hag. The Portugal legend also admitted that he had a lucrative offer at hands from Saudi Arabia but he turned down the possibility of going to Asia in the final days of his career. After the World Cup concluded, Ronaldo decided to move to Saudi Arabia as he joined Al-Nassr, a move that not many appreciated.

