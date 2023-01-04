WATCH VIDEO: Cristiano Ronaldo receives rousing welcome at Al-Nassr FC

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr FC

Cristiano Ronaldo has finally moved to Saudi Arabia. Putting an end to all the speculations around his next move, CR7 aka Cristiano Ronaldo confirmed his move to Saudi Arabia's AlNassr. On December 31, 2022, the soccer club posted a statement regarding Ronaldo's arrival. The year 2022 in many ways has been a mixed bag of emotions for the Portuguese superstar. He probably played his last soccer World Cup but crashed out of the quarter-finals stage.

Ronaldo's decision of moving to AlNassr wasn't received very well, especially by his fans in Europe. The Portuguese skipper has won all the major titles in Europe and he now feels that he needs to do something different with his career. AlNassr could mark the swansong of Cristiano Ronaldo's illustrious career. Ronaldo was given a rousing welcome to the club and thousands gathered just to catch a glimpse of the great one.

In recent times, Ronaldo has been amid many controversies. Before the start of the FIFA World Cup finals, CR7 left Manchester United, a club that gave him all the recognition and a club that welcomed him back with great fanfare. In an explosive interview with English journalist Piers Morgan, Ronaldo admitted that he had few offers from Saudi Arabia but he said that he would not like to end his career somewhere that doesn't have much competitive football. Ronaldo sounded miffed with how things turned out to be at Manchester United and he didn't mince words while addressing the fact that the club hadn't made any progress after he left. Things got pretty bitter between ManU boss Erik ten Hag and Cristiano Ronaldo. Hag also went to the extent of benching Ronaldo for a few games. Ronaldo now plans to win new championships and share his experiences with the younger generation in Asia and that is where he will spend the final days of his career.

