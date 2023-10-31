Ballon d'Or 2023: Full list of winners from 1956 as Lionel Messi wins for record 8th time

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Messi, Benzema and Ronaldo

Lionel Messi was crowned the best footbal player of the world with the Ballon d'Or award on Monday. He won the prestigious award for the record 8th time and is now three awards clear of his closest rival Portugal star Cristiano Ronaldo who has won it on five occasions. To win this year's award, Messi defeated Erling Haaland who was absoutely terrific entire year as well but he bagged the Gerd Muller trophy after becoming the highest scorer in Europe with 56 goals last season.

For the unversed, Messi first won the Ballon d'Or back in 2009 and won it for next four years until 2012 and then won it in 2015, 2019 and 2021 before winning it again this year. Karim Benzema had won the Ballon d'Or last year while only once, in 2020, the award was't given to any player due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, the Ballon d'Or award is being given to the best footbal player of the year since 1956 with Stanley Matthews of Blackpool being the first ever winner of the award. In Women's football, Megan Rapinoe of Reign was the first winner of the Ballon d'Or in 2019 even Alexia Putellas of Barcelona won it in 2021 and 2022. Aitana Bonmati of Barcelona was honoured with the prestigious prize this time around.

Here's a list of all the award winners:

Men's Category:

1956 - Stanley Matthews, Blackpool

1957 - Alfredo Di Stefano, Real Madrid

1958 - Raymond Kopa, Real Madrid

1959 - Alfredo Di Stefano, Real Madrid

1960 - Luis Suarez, Barcelona

1961 - Omar Sivori, Juventus

1962 - Josef Masopust, Dukla Prague

1963 - Lev Yashin, Dynamo Moscow

1964 - Denis Law, Manchester United

1965 - Eusebio, Benfica

1966 - Bobby Charlton, Manchester United

1967 - Florian Albert, Ferencvaros

1968 - George Best, Manchester United

1969 - Gianni Rivera, AC Milan

1970 - Gerd Muller, Bayern Munich

1971 - Johan Cruyff, Ajax

1972 - Franz Beckenbauer, Bayern Munich

1973 - Johan Cruyff, Barcelona

1974 - Johan Cruyff, Barcelona

1975 - Oleg Blokhin, Dynamo Kiev

1976 - Franz Beckenbauer, Bayern Munich

1977 - Allan Simonsen, Borussia Moenchengladbach

1978 - Kevin Keegan, Hamburg SV

1979 - Kevin Keegan, Hamburg SV

1980 - Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, Bayern Munich

1981 - Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, Bayern Munich

1982 - Paolo Rossi, Juventus

1983 - Michel Platini, Juventus

1984 - Michel Platini, Juventus

1985 - Michel Platini, Juventus

1986 - Igor Belanov, Dynamo Kiev

1987 - Ruud Gullit, AC Milan

1988 - Marco van Basten, AC Milan

1989 - Marco van Basten, AC Milan

1990 - Lothar Matthaeus, Inter Milan

1991 - Jean-Pierre Papin, Marseille

1992 - Marco van Basten, AC Milan

1993 - Roberto Baggio, Juventus

1994 - Hristo Stoichkov, Barcelona

1995 - George Weah, AC Milan

1996 - Matthias Sammer, Borussia Dortmund

1997 - Ronaldo, Inter Milan

1998 - Zinedine Zidane, Juventus

1999 - Rivaldo, Barcelona

2000 - Luis Figo, Real Madrid

2001 - Michael Owen, Liverpool

2002 - Ronaldo, Real Madrid

2003 - Pavel Nedved, Juventus

2004 - Andriy Shevchenko, AC Milan

2005 - Ronaldinho, Barcelona

2006 - Fabio Cannavaro, Juventus-Real Madrid

2007 - Kaka, AC Milan

2008 - Cristiano Ronaldo, Manchester United

2009 - Lionel Messi, Barcelona

2010 - Lionel Messi, Barcelona

2011 - Lionel Messi, Barcelona

2012 - Lionel Messi, Barcelona

2013 - Cristiano Ronaldo, Real Madrid

2014 - Cristiano Ronaldo, Real Madrid

2015 - Lionel Messi, Barcelona

2016 - Cristiano Ronaldo, Real Madrid

2017 - Cristiano Ronaldo, Real Madrid

2018 - Luka Modric, Real Madrid

2019 - Lionel Messi, Barcelona

2020 - Canceled

2021 - Lionel Messi, Barcelona-Paris Saint-Germain

2022 - Karim Benzema, Real Madrid

2023 - Lionel Messi, Paris Saint-Germain

Women's category

2019 - Megan Rapinoe, Reign

2020 - Canceled

2021 - Alexia Putellas, Barcelona

2022 - Alexia Putellas, Barcelona

2023 - Aitana Bonmati, Barcelona

