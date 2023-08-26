Asian Games 2023: India announce women's football team, former captain Bala Devi returns after 4 years

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/ILOVESILIGURI India women's team during the South Asian Games 2019

India announced their women's football team for the upcoming Asian Games 2023 on Friday, August 2023. The former captain and star forward Bala Devi returns to international action after a gap of four years to boost India's chances for the medal in Hangzhou 2023.

Veteran Ashalata Devi captains the 22-member squad with star footballers Dalima Chhibber, Grace Dangmei, and Anju Tamang included. But the return of Bala Devi to international football was the biggest talking point for the fans. Bala Devi remains India's leading goalscorer with 52 goals in 58 international appearances despite missing the last four years.

Her experience of playing in European football competitions will be crucial for India's chances in the Asian Games 2023. She played for the top Scottish club Ranges in 2020-21 and for Spanish club Malaga in 2022-23. She is currently signed with Odisha FC for the Indian Women’s League (IWL) earlier this year.

Indian women's team has drawn with hosts Chinese Taipei and Thailand in Group B and will kick off their campaign on September 21.

India women's football team for Asian Games 2023: Ashalata Devi (c), Bala Devi, Dalima Chhibber, Grace Dangmei, Astam Oraon, Jyoti, Manisha, Renu, Ritu Rani, Sanju, Sangita Basfore, Elangbam Chanu, Soumya Guguloth, Shreya Hooda, Indumathi Kathiresan, Priyangka Devi, N Sowmiya, Sweety Devi, R Sandhiya, Ranjana Chanu, Anju Tamang, Pyari Xaxa

Indian football teams (men's and women's) required an exemption from the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports to qualify for the 19th edition of the tournament. Both teams had failed to secure a direct qualification based on their current rankings but the government stepped in to secure them a place in the tournament.

