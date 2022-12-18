ARG vs FRA: Here's looking into the venue of FIFA World Cup 2022 finals, Lusail Stadium | WATCH VIDEO

ARG vs FRA: The ongoing World Cup that is being played in Qatar has been a joyride so far. The tournament is being touted as one of the most unpredictable World Cups and has been witness to many upsets. In the final clash of this historic event, Argentina and France are just a touching distance away from crossing the finishing line ad Lusail Stadium will be witness to what promises to be a high-octane clash. Both Argentina and France have won two World Cups each and today when they have a go at each other, they'll try and increase their count to three.

The Lusail Stadium is also known as the Lusail Iconic Stadium and is located in Qatar. It is the same stadium where Argentina lost their opening FIFA World Cup 2022 game to Saudi Arabia and are back again with a legendary resurgence to play the finals against France. The Stadium is owned by the Qatar Football Association and is also one of the biggest stadiums of the soccer fest. The stadium firmly stands about 20 kilometers (12 mi) north of Doha. Much ahead of the World Cup finals, FIFA has posted a video on their official social media handles which gives everybody a glimpse of this architectural wonder and how it is to be inside this particular venue.

Here's the video:

A deeper study into the Lusail Stadium

The stadium can seat 88,966 soccer fans. By hosting such a historic event, the Lusail certainly will register its name in football and architectural history. The design of the Lusail reflects hand-crafted bowls which were used a lot across the Arab and Islamic world during the rise of civilization. Interestingly, it has been built in such a way that the golden exterior will fade and will replicate aged metal handicrafts over time. Once the World Cup ends, the stadium will be transformed into a community space that will include, schools, shops, cafés, sporting facilities, and health clinics.

