AFC Asian Cup 2023: Uzbekistan hammer India's knockout chances with dominant 3-0 win

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Uzbekistan celebrates third goal against India on January 18, 2024

India's hopes for the AFC Asian Cup 2023 knockouts dealt with a huge blow with a 0-3 defeat against Uzbekistan at Ahmed bin Ali Stadium. Uzbekistan proved too strong for the Indian men's football team in the second Group B fixture on Thursday.

Uzbekistan, ranked 68th in FIFA standings, proved their superiority in the first half by finding the back of the net three times. India did manage to impress in the second half with one attempt thwarting off the goalpost and forcing the opponent's goalkeeper to some saves but Uzbekistan succeded in keeping a clean sheet.

The Blue Tigers remain in the fourth position in the Group B table without a goal and next face Syria in the third match on January 23. The top two teams from each group and the four best third-placed teams from the six groups will secure knockout qualification.

Indian defence struggled to carry the form they displayed against Australia in the opening game and were caught out of position on several occasions. Akash Mishra, Anirudh Thapa and Naroem Mahesh came in the starting eleven for the Blue Tigers after missing the first match but star midfielder Sahal Abdul Samad remained out injured.

Uzbekistan took an early lead through no.10 Abbosbek Fayzullaev with Fayzullayev providing a cross down the right flank. Striker Igor Sergeev extended the lead to 2-0 after Fayzullayev's brilliant effort bounced back from the posts. Sergeev had no difficulty finding an empty net as once again Sandesh and Bheke failed to lead the defence. The third goal of the game came moments before the first-half whistle with left-back Sherzod Nasrullaev tapping in an easy header past Gurpreet Singh Sandhu.

India XI (4-3-3): Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK); Nikhil Poojary, Sandesh Jhingan, Rahul Bheke, Akash Mishra; Apuia, Anirudh Thapa, Suresh; Manvir Singh, Sunil Chhetri (C), Naroem Mahesh

Uzbekistan XI (4-4-1-1): Utkir Yusupov; Umarbek Eshmurodov, Eshmurodov, Kushaev, Nusrallev; Oston Urunov, Shukurov Khamrobekov, Masharipov; Abbosbek Fayzullaev; Igor Sergeev.