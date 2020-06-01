Manchester United extend loan deal for Odion Ighalo until January

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Manchester United have extended the loan deal for striker Odion Ighalo until January.

Odion Ighalo will stay at Manchester United until Jan. 31 after the Premier League club announced an extension to the striker’s loan deal on Monday.

Ighalo was due to return to Chinese club Shanghai Shenhua because his initial deal with United expired on Sunday.

The Nigeria international scored four goals in eight appearances for United before the coronavirus outbreak forced soccer to be suspended.

The Premier League is set to return on June 17. Manchester United are also still in the FA Cup, which is scheduled to take place on June 27 and 28. The side will take on Norwich City in the quarterfinals of the tournament.

Last week, the UK government allowed the sports to return behind closed doors from Monday, clearing the return of the league on June 17.

Premier League will become the third major league in Europe to resume amid the coronavirus pandemic. While the German Bundesliga resumed last month, the La Liga in Spain is set to restart in the second week of June.

Italy's Serie A is also set to resume on June 20. The Italian Cup ties are planned to take place before the resumption of the league.

