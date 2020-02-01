Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo: Angel Di Maria picks his best among the two GOATs of football

Angel Di Maria has made a name for himself in the world of football by making his mark in big clubs like Real Madrid and Paris Saint Germain. The 31-year-old winger has played alongside some of the greatest players of the game - Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Wayne Rooney in his prestigious career.

On being asked the best players among the four he played alongside, the Argentinian star picked his countrymen Messi over others.

'It was a dream to have the possibility to play with (Wayne) Rooney, (Zlatan) Ibrahimovic, Cristiano (Ronaldo), Leo (Messi)... they were players that I used on the PlayStation and I would never have imagined I'd get to play with them,' Di Maria told TyC Sports.

'I used to watch them and then to have the opportunity to play with them was really nice.

'Leo is the best of the four, Cristiano is a monster and Neymar is simply a joy for football. He's Brazilian and when he plays all he does is have fun.

'Ibra is crazy, a total character. On the pitch, he might seem like a bad guy but he is awesome, a really good guy. I got along with him very well when he was here.

'Rooney is a quiet guy. I never thought he would be as strong as he is. With all the great players I have played with, it's hard to choose. But if I had to pick one, it would be Leo.'

Di Maria shared excellent partnership with Messi's arch-rival Ronaldo during his four-year spell at Real Madrid. He had great success at Spanish giants with Champions League, La Liga and two Copa del Rey trophies. Later he moved to Manchester United, where he played alongside Premier League's second-highest goalscorer Wayne Rooney. Di Maria spell at United was not up to the mark and later he left for PSG where he partnered Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

The 31-year-old winger is currently part of the talent PSG squad which includes Neymar and Kylian Mbappe who are termed as the future Ballon d'Or winners.