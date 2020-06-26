Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Legends Steven Gerrard, Fernando Torres heap praise on Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool on clinching EPL title

Legends Stevan Gerrard and Fernando Torres hailed the current Liverpool team after they clinched their first league title in 30 years.

Former Liverpool captain Gerrard heaped praises on the current squad and manager Jurgen Klopp in an emotion Instagram post.

"Congratulations to all @liverpoolfc on winning the premier league . Incredible achievement from a fantastic squad of top players . Lead by a world class manager and coaching team also a special mention for the backing from FSG . And lastly and most importantly the fans who have waited 30 years . let the party begin," he wrote.

Former Liverpool striker Torres congratulated Liverpool fans who have waited for 30 years to see the Reds win a league title.

"Huge congratulations to everyone at @liverpoolfc on winning the @premierleague . An unbelievable squad , magnificent manager , great staff but above all my sincere congratulations to every single @liverpoolfc supporter. You have been waiting so long and finally that desired trophy is yours . Very well deserved #ynwa," Torres wrote on Instagram.

Liverpool were crowned Premier League champions after Manchester City lost 1-2 to Chelsea.

Thursday's result confirmed the already inevitable coronation of Jurgen Klopp's side, who have left records in their wake en route to establishing a 23-point lead over Pep Guardiola's City.

The Anfield club enjoyed an impressive win themselves on Wednesday night in their first home game since the league's COVID-19-enforced hiatus, sweeping aside Crystal Palace 4-0.

Klopp paid tribute to his predecessor, Sir Kenny Dalglish, who was the last Anfield manager to claim the title, as well as his former captain Steven Gerrard, who came so close to leading his team to the Trophy in 2012/13.

