Kieran Trippier charged by FA for breaching betting rules

England and Atletico Madrid full-back Kieran Trippier has been charged by England's Football Association for breaching its betting rules. Trippier has been charged for incidents that happened in July 2019, the month when he completed his move from Tottenham Hotspur to Atletico.

The FA said in a statement that the right-back "has been charged with misconduct in relation to alleged breaches of The FA's Betting Rules, specifically in relation to Rule E8(1)(a)(ii) and Rule E8(1)(b), during the period of July 2019".

The FA further explained that Rule E8(1)(a) states that "a participant shall not bet, either directly or indirectly, or instruct, permit, cause or enable any person to bet on – (i) the result, progress, conduct or any other aspect of, or occurrence in or in connection with, a football match or competition; or (ii) any other matter concerning or related to football anywhere in the world, including, for example, and without limitation, the transfer of players, employment of managers, team selection or disciplinary matters.

"Rule E8(1)(b): where a participant provides to any other person any information relating to football which the participant has obtained by virtue of his or her position within the game and which is not publicly available at that time, the participant shall be in breach of this Rule where any of that information is used by that other person for, or in relation to, betting."

In a statement that Trippier issued following the FA charge, the right-back said: "I have fully complied with the FA's investigation over the past several months on a voluntary basis and will continue to do so. I want to make it clear that while a professional footballer, I have at no stage placed any football-related bets or received any financial benefit from others betting."

