FA Cup confirms quarter-final schedule

The date and time of the quarterfinal schedule of FA Cup was announced on Friday evening, moments after Premier League announced their revised fixture for the firs three rounds of matches of the currently-halted 2019/20.

FA Cup fixtures, like Premier League and all other sporting fixtures across the globe, were halted owing to the coronavirus pandemic. But on Friday, they confirmed the quarterfinal schedule slated to take place on June 27 and 28.

"Subject to all safety requirements in place, all matches will be played behind closed doors and each club will receive a broadcast fee of £350,000, while the prize money for winning clubs is £720,000," the FA Cup statement read.

Here is the quarter-final fixture:

SATURDAY 27 JUNE 2020

Norwich City v Manchester United

SUNDAY 28 JUNE 2020

Sheffield United v Arsenal

Leicester City v Chelsea

Newcastle United v Manchester City

The FA Cup semi-finals will take place across the weekend of July 18 and 19, with the final on August 1.

