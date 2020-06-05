Friday, June 05, 2020
     
FA Cup confirms quarter-final schedule

FA Cup fixtures were halted owing to the coronavirus pandemic. But on Friday, they confirmed the quarterfinal schedule slated to take place on June 27 and 28.

New Delhi Updated on: June 05, 2020 17:59 IST
Chelsea will take on Leicester City
The date and time of the quarterfinal schedule of FA Cup was announced on Friday evening, moments after Premier League announced their revised fixture for the firs three rounds of matches of the currently-halted 2019/20. 

FA Cup fixtures, like Premier League and all other sporting fixtures across the globe, were halted owing to the coronavirus pandemic. But on Friday, they confirmed the quarterfinal schedule slated to take place on June 27 and 28. 

"Subject to all safety requirements in place, all matches will be played behind closed doors and each club will receive a broadcast fee of £350,000, while the prize money for winning clubs is £720,000," the FA Cup statement read. 

Here is the quarter-final fixture:

SATURDAY 27 JUNE 2020

Norwich City v Manchester United

SUNDAY 28 JUNE 2020
Sheffield United v Arsenal
Leicester City v Chelsea
Newcastle United v Manchester City

The FA Cup semi-finals will take place across the weekend of July 18 and 19, with the final on August 1.

