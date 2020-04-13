Image Source : GETTY IMAGES COVID-19: Diego Maradona urges fans to stay healthy and happy

Diego Maradona has sent words of support to Argentinian football fans longing for a return to action amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The 1986 World Cup winner, who is currently the head coach of Argentinian first division club Gimnasia La Plata, urged his compatriots to stay healthy and positive, reports Xinhua news agency.

"I want to wish everyone a very happy Easter, especially the Argentines, and my guys from Gimnasia," Maradona said in a social media post.

"I hope that this situation we are going through is over soon. Stay at home, and take good care of yourselves," the 59-year-old added.

All of Argentina's major football competitions have been suspended since mid-March to counter the spread of COVID-19.

Maradona's contract with Gimnasia runs until June, though he and the club have publicly said they want to extend the deal.

Over 1,00,000 people have so far lost their lives across the world due to the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic.

