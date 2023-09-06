Yuzvendra Chahal signs up for Kent, set to play last three County Championship matches

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Yuzvendra Chahal during T20I series against Australia in September 2022

The star Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal is set to make his debut in County cricket after signing for Kent on Wednesday, September 6. After failing to make India's squad for the Asia Cup and ICC ODI World Cup 2023, the spin ace is looking for a new challenge to prove his worth. He will feature in Kent's remaining three first-class matches in Championship Division One 2023 starting on September 10.

Chahal, India's dominant performer in T20Is with the highest 96 wickets, has fallen behind in the pecking orders in ODI cricket and has never been considered for red-ball cricket. He has decent numbers in first-class cricket with 87 wickets in 51 innings at an average of 35.25. He last played first-class cricket for his home team Haryana in a Ranji Trophy match in December 2022 and is set to make his first appearance in England's prestigious domestic four-day tournament.

Kent's director of cricket Paul Downton welcomes Chahal's signing at the club and said the camp is delighted to bring the spinner of Chahal's quality on board for the last three games.

"We're delighted to have secured a spinner of Yuzvendra's quality for the last three Championship matches of the season, with Matt Parkinson not available to us until next year, and Hami Qadri recently injured," Paul Downton said. "He is really looking forward to playing in English conditions and will bring a significant amount of skill and international experience to our squad."

Chahal also revealed that he is looking forward to playing in England county cricket and said it will be an exciting challenge for him. "This is an exciting challenge for me, playing in English county cricket, and one I'm very much looking forward to," Chahal said in the statement.

Meanwhile, Kent are struggling in the County Championship Division One with just two wins in 11 matches this season. They are currently placed in the ninth place in the league table and face Nottinghamshire, Somerset and Lancashire in their remaining three first-class matches this season.

