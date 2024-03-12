ICC announces winner of Player of the Month award for February

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Yashasvi Jaiswal.

Yashasvi Jaiswal has trumped New Zealand's Kane Williamson and Sri Lanka's Pathum Nissanka to win the ICC Player of the Month award for February.

Jaiswal made the month of February his own by scoring two double centuries in Test cricket in consecutive games against England. The southpaw is also the leading run-accumulator in the ongoing cycle (2023-25) of the World Test Championship (WTC) with 1028 runs and doesn't seem to be slowing down anytime soon.

Jaiswal was one of the key contributors to India's 4-1 win over England in the recently concluded five-match Test series at home. The 22-year-old racked up 712 runs for Team India and finished as the leading run-scorer of the series. His magnificent performance also helped him win the Player of the Series honour.

"I'm really happy to achieve ICC award and I hope I will be getting more in future," Jaiswal told ICC after receiving the honour. "It's one of the best and this is my first five-match series series.

"I really enjoyed it, the way I have played and the way it's been and we won the series by 4-1. It's been an incredible experience with all my mates And I really enjoyed it."

Jaiswal gave special mention to his unbeaten 214-run-knock which came in Rajkot and described the feeling as something he "really enjoyed".

"I think when I celebrated my double century in Rajkot, I think that was something which I really enjoyed and felt it. And I was, I was living," he added.

Annabel Sutherland wins Player of the Month award for February in women's category

Sutherland has become the fifth Australian player in the women's category to win the honour. She pipped Esha Oza and Kavisha Egodage of UAE to claim the award.

The young Australian allrounder scored her maiden Test double hundred in February in the one-off Test against South Africa in Perth and also bagged seven wickets throughout the course of the month.

Sutherland described the honour as "massive" and described it as "a nice way to cap off a successful home summer for the team".

"It’s a massive honour to be named the Player of the Month and a nice way to cap off a successful home summer for the team," Sutherland told ICC.

"South Africa are always a strong opponent and to be able to perform against them in a home Test is something I’m proud of.

"Test cricket is always a highlight and to have been able to contribute toward winning that match was really special," She added.