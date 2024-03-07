Yashasvi Jaiswal creates all-time record for India in Tests, goes past Sunil Gavaskar and Pujara

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Yashasvi Jaiswal

India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal has become the fastest Indian to complete 1000 runs in Test cricket. Sunil Gavaskar and Cheteshwar Pujara jointly held this proud record earlier having reached the milestone in just 11 Tests. However, Jaiswal has done it only in the ninth Test match of his career. Overall, he is the joint second fastest to the milestone in this aspect.

Don Bradman had completed 1000 runs in the longest format of the game in just seven Test matches and he is on top. Jaiswal has joined Herbert Sutcliffe, Everton Weekes and George Headley to reach the milestone as all these players are now the second fastest to 1000 runs.

Fastest Indian to complete 1000 runs in Tests

Players Tests Yashasvi Jaiswal 9 Sunil Gavaskar 11 Cheteshwar Pujara 11 Vinod Kambli 12 Mayank Agarwal 12

This is Jaiswal's 16th innings in Test cricket and in this aspect, the left-handed youngster has become sixth fastest to the landmark of 1000 runs in red-ball cricket at the international level. Moreover, Vinod Kambli is the fastest Indian in terms of innings having breached the 1000-run mark in the format in 14 innings. Jaiswal is the second quickest Indian going past Cheteshwar Pujara who had done it in only 18 innings. In the overall list, Jaiswal bettered the record of the players like Graeme Smith and Marnus Labuschagne who took an innings or two more than him to reach the special career milestone.