Thursday, March 07, 2024
     
Live tv
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. Yashasvi Jaiswal creates all-time record for India in Tests, goes past Sunil Gavaskar and Pujara

Yashasvi Jaiswal creates all-time record for India in Tests, goes past Sunil Gavaskar and Pujara

India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal has scored runs for fun in the ongoing five-match Test series against England. He smacked two consecutive double-centuries and has also started well in the fifth Test match in Dharamsala.

Aditya Kukalyekar Written By: Aditya Kukalyekar @adikukalyekar New Delhi Updated on: March 07, 2024 16:09 IST
Yashasvi Jaiswal, IND vs ENG
Image Source : GETTY Yashasvi Jaiswal

India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal has become the fastest Indian to complete 1000 runs in Test cricket. Sunil Gavaskar and Cheteshwar Pujara jointly held this proud record earlier having reached the milestone in just 11 Tests. However, Jaiswal has done it only in the ninth Test match of his career. Overall, he is the joint second fastest to the milestone in this aspect.

Don Bradman had completed 1000 runs in the longest format of the game in just seven Test matches and he is on top. Jaiswal has joined Herbert Sutcliffe, Everton Weekes and George Headley to reach the milestone as all these players are now the second fastest to 1000 runs.

Fastest Indian to complete 1000 runs in Tests

Players Tests
Yashasvi Jaiswal 9
Sunil Gavaskar 11
Cheteshwar Pujara 11
Vinod Kambli 12
Mayank Agarwal 12

This is Jaiswal's 16th innings in Test cricket and in this aspect, the left-handed youngster has become sixth fastest to the landmark of 1000 runs in red-ball cricket at the international level. Moreover, Vinod Kambli is the fastest Indian in terms of innings having breached the 1000-run mark in the format in 14 innings. Jaiswal is the second quickest Indian going past Cheteshwar Pujara who had done it in only 18 innings. In the overall list, Jaiswal bettered the record of the players like Graeme Smith and Marnus Labuschagne who took an innings or two more than him to reach the special career milestone.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Cricket News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement