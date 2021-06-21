WTC Final, IND vs NZ weather update: Rain expected throughout Day 4

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES The incessant rain on Saturday night already delayed the match by half an hour on Day 3 while the game came to a close earlier than expected due to bad light on the day with New Zealand reaching 101/2 in 49 overs.

After three days of rain and bad light interruptions, which cost an entire day of no action on Day 1 of the World Test Championship final, the fast-getting interesting India vs New Zealand clash is expected to see another washout on Day 4 with the weather forecast reading rain throughout the day in Southampton.

The incessant rain on Saturday night already delayed the match by half an hour on Day 3 while the game came to a close earlier than expected due to bad light on the day with New Zealand reaching 101/2 in 49 overs. In the day, which saw close to 80 overs being bowled, India were bundled out for 217 after resuming at the overnight score of 146/3.

The match started half an hour late due to a wet outfield caused by overnight rain and this could be expected to be the case on Day 4 as well as Sunday night also saw profuse rain in the city.