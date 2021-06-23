Wednesday, June 23, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. WTC Final: Exciting finish expected but bundling out Kiwis difficult, says Gavaskar

WTC Final: Exciting finish expected but bundling out Kiwis difficult, says Gavaskar

The Indian legend expects an exciting finish to the WTC final on the reserve day but is sceptical about the bowlers being able to bundle out the opposition with just one full day of play remaining.

IANS IANS
Southampton Published on: June 23, 2021 12:50 IST
rent Boult, Tim Southee, Collin de Grandhomme, new zealand players, india vs new zealand,
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES

(Left to right) New Zealand players Trent Boult, Tim Southee and Collin de Grandhomme walks off the field at the end of Day 5's play in Southampton

Former India skipper Sunil Gavaskar expects an exciting finish to the World Test Championship (WTC) final between India and New Zealand on the reserve day on Wednesday but is sceptical about the bowlers being able to bundle out the opposition with just one full day of play remaining.

Persistent rain and bad light have forced the match into the reserve day with India going to stumps on Day 5 at 64/2 on Tuesday with a lead of 32 runs.

Related Stories

Openers Shubman Gill (8) and Rohit Sharma (30) were both dismissed by New Zealand pace bowler Tim Southee. Skipper Virat Kohli (8) and Cheteshwar Pujara (12) were unbeaten at the draw of stumps.

The weather department has predicted a bright and sunny day, which might be conducive for batting.

"India will be looking to score freely and put some runs on the board and maybe try to bowl New Zealand out in the fourth innings. An exciting finish for the first-ever WTC final," Gavaskar told India Today.

"They (India) have earned the opportunity (an outside chance to go for win) but now the pitch seems to be playing a lot better because of the weather that is different, there is a little bit of sun out now. It has dried up the surface," said Gavaskar.

The cricketer-turned-commentator felt that even with a bit of grass on the pitch, batting would be much easier on the reserve day compared to when the Test had started.

"Even if there is a little bit of grass on the pitch, it won't have that much carry that was there in the earlier days. So that means batting has become a lot easier. India will probably not be able to bowl New Zealand out in the second innings. They have to bowl exceptionally well to get New Zealand out," Gavaskar said.

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

X