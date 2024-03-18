WPL 2024: Fans storm Bengaluru streets to celebrate RCB's historic win | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : PTI RCB fans.

Fans in Bengaluru stormed to the streets of the city to celebrate Royal Challengers Bangalore's historic win in the Women's Premier League. Smriti Mandhana's RCB gave immense joy to their fans as they ended the 16-year-long drought of a trophy for the franchise. She led the Bangalore side to a win in the second season of WPL 2024 with an eight-wicket win over Delhi Capitals.

Chasing a target of 114, RCB had only a couple of jitters as DC sensed a comeback at a few times. Smriti Mandhana and Sophie Devine were careful right from the start and played without much risk to put up a stand on 49. But Shikha Pandey got Devine in the 9th over to open a door for Meg Lanning's team.

Ellyse Perry did not take any risks in the start too and could not score freely. She hit her first boundary after facing 16 balls and had made six runs until then. But the wicket of Smriti Mandhana when they were still over 30 runs behind, gave DC another chance. However, Perry and Richa Ghosh batted with superb maturity to guide the RCB to a historic title.

After the win, the RCB fans have gone crazy with many of them storming onto the streets of Bengaluru to celebrate the team's win. Several videos on social media are doing the rounds with the fans chanting RCB's name with flags of the franchise and going bonkers.

Here are some of the videos:

This is RCB's maiden title across all the franchise leagues. In 16 years of IPL, RCB have had three direct shots at the title in the finals but never managed to cross the final hurdle. But Mandhana's team overturned the fortunes of her side, leading them to the title in their first final appearance.

For Delhi Capitals, it was yet another heart-breaking loss and they have now suffered back-to-back defeats in the finals despite being the first ones to reach the summit clash. Meg Lanning broke down into tears after DC's loss to RCB in Delhi.