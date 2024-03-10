WPL 2024: Delhi Capitals pull off last-ball thriller against RCB to secure playoff qualification

Follow us on Image Source : WPL Alice Capsey and Jemimah Rodrigues against RCB in the WPL 2024 game on March 9

Delhi Capitals pulled off a thrilling 1-run win against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the crucial Women's Premier League 2024 match and secured a playoff qualification with a game in hand on Sunday.

A quick fifty from Jemimah Rodrigues and a crucial 48 from Alice Capsey boosted Delhi to 181/5 total batting first at New Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium. RCB struggled for the start but 51 runs off 29 balls from youngster Richa Ghosh took the game to the last ball.

Shafali Verma and Jess Jonassen combined to run out Richa on the last ball of the game when RCB needed just two runs to win the game.

A win boosted Meg Lanning-led Delhi to the top of the points table with five wins in seven games, on a level with defending champions Mumbai Indians. Bangalore and UP Warriorz chase the third and final playoff qualification spot with Gujarat Titans out of the race.

Royal Challengers Bangalore Playing XI: Smriti Mandhana (c), Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Richa Ghosh (wk), Disha Kasat, Georgia Wareham, Sophie Molineux, Shreyanka Patil, Asha Sobhana, Shraddha Pokharkar, Renuka Thakur Singh

Delhi Capitals Playing XI: Meg Lanning (c), Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Jess Jonassen, Arundhati Reddy, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Titas Sadhu

More to follow...