World Cup warm-up matches, India vs Netherlands: Greenfield International Cricket Stadium Pitch Report

Greenfield International Stadium Pitch Report: After rain played spoilsport in the previous fixture against the Jos Buttler-led England at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati, team India will look to get some match practice under its belt as it gears up for its second warm-up game against the Netherlands in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday, October 3.

Usually, teams don't tend to push much in warm-up games but since the Men in Blue didn't even get the opportunity to get on the field in the game against England they will most likely put some extra effort against the Dutch. India do not have a lot of concerns heading into the marquee tournament barring a few and they would look to reduce those to the bare minimum possible in Thiruvananthapuram. Ravindra Jadeja has not scored a fifty in ODIs in a very long time and he might get a hit in the middle for a considerable period of time against the Scott Edwards-led side.

For the Dutch, it is yet another opportunity to impress and make a statement before their opening match of the World Cup. They struggled against the searing pace of Mitchell Starc and looked susceptible to high-quality pace bowling.

Greenfield International Stadium Pitch Report

The previous warm-up fixture at the same venue between New Zealand and South Africa saw a run-fest as the wicket turned out to be pretty flat. The deck for the India vs Netherlands is likely to be similar and batters will most likely enjoy a lovely outing in the middle.

Greenfield International Stadium Records and Stats

Total ODI Matches: 2

Matches won batting first: 1

Matches won bowling first: 1

Average first innings score: 247

Average second innings score: 89

Highest total scored: 390/5 by IND vs SL

Highest score chased: 105/1 by India vs West Indies

Lowest total recorded: 73 all out by Sri Lanka vs India

Lowest total defended: 390/5 by India vs Sri Lanka

