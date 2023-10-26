Friday, October 27, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. World Cup 2023 Points Table: Sri Lanka surpass Pakistan to enter semifinal race, England slip to 9th position

World Cup 2023 Points Table: Sri Lanka surpass Pakistan to enter semifinal race, England slip to 9th position

The defending champions England suffered their fourth defeat in five games to slip further down in the ICC World Cup 2023 points table. Sri Lanka boosted to the fifth place with a dominating eight-wicket win against England in Bengaluru on Thursday.

Sumeet Kavthale Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: October 26, 2023 21:30 IST
England vs Sri Lanka at World Cup 2023 on Oct 26, 2023
Image Source : GETTY England vs Sri Lanka at World Cup 2023 on Oct 26, 2023

Sri Lanka emerged as surprise contenders in the race for the ICC World Cup 2023 after a stunning eight-wicket win against England on Thursday, October 26. The defending champions suffered their fourth loss in five games and now face an impossible job to secure a semifinal berth. 

England slipped to ninth position after their huge defeat against Sri Lanka at Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium. They have managed to bag only two points from five games and have a negative net run rate. With four group-stage games remaining, the Three Lions seems a race against all odds to finish in the top four.

India comfortably dominate the top spot in the World Cup 2023 points table with 10 points in five games and are the only team without a loss. New Zealand and South Africa are also flying high with eight points each while the firing-again Australia occupy the fourth spot with six points.

Sri Lanka lost their opening three games in the tournament but with two wins in two games, they rose to the fifth position in the points table, replacing struggling Pakistan. Sri Lanka, Pakistan and Afghanistan have claimed four points from their five games and remain in the race for the semifinal qualification.

Related Stories
VVS Laxman likely to take coaching duties from Dravid for Australia T20I series after World Cup

VVS Laxman likely to take coaching duties from Dravid for Australia T20I series after World Cup

ENG vs SL, World Cup 2023: Sri Lanka further sink England's hopes for semi-final with dominant win

ENG vs SL, World Cup 2023: Sri Lanka further sink England's hopes for semi-final with dominant win

India TV Poll Results: Will South Africa be able to remove the 'Chokers' tag in ongoing World Cup?

India TV Poll Results: Will South Africa be able to remove the 'Chokers' tag in ongoing World Cup?

Teams Matches played Won Lost Tied No Result Points Net Run Rate (NRR)
India 5 5 0 0 0 10 1.353
South Africa 5 4 1 0 0 8 2.370
New Zealand 5 4 1 0 0 8 1.481
Australia 5 3 2 0 0 6 1.142
Sri Lanka 5 2 3 0 0 4 -0.205
Pakistan 5 2 3 0 0 4 -0.400
Afghanistan 5 2 3 0 0 4 -0.969
Bangladesh 5 1 4 0 0 2 -1.253
England 5 1 4 0 0 2 -1.634
Netherlands 5 1 4 0 0 2 -1.902

Latest Cricket News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp

Top News

Related Cricket News

Latest News