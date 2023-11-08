World Cup 2023: Glenn Maxwell creates multiple world records with his sensational double ton vs Afghanistan

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Glenn Maxwell

Australia became the third team to qualify for semifinals of the ongoing World Cup on Tuesday (November 7) as they defeated Afghanistan by three wickets. For the unversed, the chase of 292 might look straightforward but there was a lot more drama at the Wankhede stadium with Glenn Maxwell shattering records at will.

His entire body was cramping on the evening but the man was not going to retire as he chased history successfully. Australia were reeling at 91/7 at one stage and Afghanistan seemed to be taking a massive step towards the semifinals. But Maxwell had other ideas and found a patient ally in his skipper Pat Cummins as the duo added an unbeaten 202 runs for the eighth wicket partnership to take Australia home with more than three overs in hand.

Perhaps, Maxwell ended up smashing the second fastest double hundred in the history of ODIs and also notched up the highest ever individual score in a run-chase in the format. Fakhar Zaman earlier held the record with his 193-run knock against South Africa a couple of years ago.

The 292-run chase also turned out to be Australia's highest ever in the history of World Cup and it was also the highest ever successful chase at the Wankhede stadium. Moreover, Glenn Maxwell also climbed up to the third place in the list of most sixes in the World Cup history. He has now smacked 43 maximums only behind Rohit Sharma and Chris Gayle who have hit 45 and 49 sixes even as the Indian captain is chasing the all-time record. There is now every chance for Maxwell to end up at the top of the pile by the time the World Cup ends.

Here's a list of records Glenn Maxwell created with his sensational knock:

1 - Glenn Maxwell is the first ever cricketer to notch up a double ton in an ODI run-chase.

1 - Maxwell became the first ever Australian batter to score a double ton in ODIs.

2 - Maxwell smashed the second-fastest double hundred going past Chris Gayle who took 138 balls to breach the 200-run mark. While Maxwell took 128 deliveries, Ishan Kishan is the fastest to the milestone having done it 126 balls.

1 - Glenn Maxwell recorded the highest ever individual score for a non-opener in ODI cricket history.

3 - Glenn Maxwell's unbeaten 201 is the third highest score in the history in World Cup.

40 - Glenn Maxwell also broke Kapil Dev's long-standing record smashing the highest score while batting at number six. Kapil had smashed 175* against Zimbabwe in World Cup 1983.

