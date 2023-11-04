Saturday, November 04, 2023
     
World Cup 2023: Australia knock Ashes rivals out of marquee tournament to boost semifinal bid

In-form batter Marnus Labuschagne scored 71 runs off 83 balls and Cameron Green added 47 runs to help Australia score 286 runs while batting first and then star spinner Adam Zampa took three wickets for just 21 to help his team clinch two big points.

Sumeet Kavthale Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: November 04, 2023 22:23 IST
Adam Zampa celebrates against England in Ahmedabad on
Image Source : AP Adam Zampa celebrates against England in Ahmedabad on November 4

Australia pulled off a stunning 33-run win to beat their rivals England in the crucial World Cup 2023 match on Saturday, November 4. A win boosted Australia's chances for semifinal qualification and a defeat ended England's slim hopes to reach knockouts.

Marnus Labuschagne's brilliant fifty helped Australia score 286 runs while batting first and then a sensational three-wicket spell from in-form spinner Adam Zampa thrashed England's campaign. After the game, Australia remained in third place with ten points while England continued to struggle at the bottom with just one win in seven matches.

Jos Buttler won the toss and elected to field first at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium with no changes to their playing eleven. For Australia, all-rounders Cameron Green and Marcus Stoinis came in for Glenn Maxwell and Mitchell Marsh. 

Experienced pace all-rounder Chris Woakes kicked off the game with early wickets of in-form Australian openers Travis Head and David Warner. Australia were quick to rebuild with Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne adding 75 runs for the third wicket. 

Adil Rashid dismissed Smith and Josh Inglis in successive overs to give England a chance to make a comeback but Labuschagne's 71 runs and cameos from Green and Stoinis helped Australia put a challenging total. Woakes took four wickets while Mark Wood and Adil Rashid picked two each for England.

While defending, speedster Mitchell Starc dismissed Jonny Bairstow on the first ball of the innings. Starc picked his second wicket by removing star batter Joe Root as Australia took early control of the game. England balanced the game with Dawid Malan and Ben Stokes adding 84 runs for the third wicket.

Stokes top-scored with 64 runs off 90 balls while Malan scored 50 runs as England seemed on track for their second win in the tournament. But Adam Zampa's spell proved a difference in Ahmedabad as he picked three valuable wickets of Stokes, Buttler and Moeen Ali to change the game.21/3 figures and one stunning catch to dismiss David Willey. 

England Playing XI: Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (c & wk), Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Chris Woakes, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

Australia Playing XI: David Warner, Travis Head, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis (wk), Cameron Green, Marcus Stoinis, Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

