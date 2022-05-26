Women's T20 Challenge: Trailblazers crash out after beating Velocity by 16 runs

Trailblazers crashed out of the Women's T20 challenge even after defeating Velocity by 16 runs after Jemimah and Meghana put on an exhibition with the bat.
Trailblazers posted a challenging 190 for five after being sent into bat. Sabbhineni Meghana top-scored with 73 off 47 balls, while Jemimah Rodrigues made a 44-ball 66.
Simran Bahadur picked up two wickets for 31 runs in three overs for Velocity.
Chasing 191, Velocity were restricted to 174 for nine. Kiran Prabhu Navgire top-scored for Velocity with a 34-ball 69.
KP Navgire's innings got everyone's attention, particularly for the way she was hitting the ball into the stands. She is definitely one for the future and a bright prospect for the Indian team.
At one stage, she looked like taking her team home all alone.
Poonam Yadav (2/33) and Rajeshwari Gayakwad (2/44) picked up two wickets apiece for the Trailblazers. In the end, the target of 191 proved too much for Velocity and they succumbed to a 16-run defeat.
Brief Scores:
Trailblazers: 190 for 5 in 20 overs (Sabbhineni Meghana 73, Jemimah Rodrigues 66; Simran Bahadur 2/31).
Velocity: 174 for 9 in 20 overs (Kiran Prabhu Navgire 69; Poonam Yadav 2/33, Rajeshwari Gayakwad 2/44).