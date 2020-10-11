Women's T20 Challenge: BCCI announces schedule, squads for 2020 edition

Image Source : IPLT20.COM The BCCI on Sunday announced the squads for the three teams participating in the Women's T20 Challenge, which will take place from November 4-9.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India on Sunday announced the squads for the three sides participating in the Women's T20 Challenge. The 2020 edition of the tournament will be played between November 4-9 in the United Arab Emirates.

Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana and Mithali Raj will be leading the Supernovas, Trailblazers and Velocity sides respectively.

The BCCI also announced the schedule of the tournament, as Supernovas will take on the Velocity in the opening game. The Women's T20 Challenge will mark the return of Indian women's cricketers to action after a long break due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Here is the schedule for the tournament:

Match 1: Supernovas vs Velocity - November 4, 7:30 PM IST

Match 2: Velocity vs Trailblazers - November 5, 3:30 PM IST

Match 3: Trailblazers vs Supernovas - November 7, 7:30 PM IST

Final: November 9, 7:30 PM IST

Here are the squads of all the three sides:

Supernovas: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Jemimah Rodrigues (V/C), Chamari Atapattu, Priya Punia, Anuja Patil, Radha Yadav, Taniya Bhatia (WK), Shashikala Siriwardene, Poonam Yadav, Shakera Selman, Arundhati Reddy, Ayushi Soni, Ayabonga Khaka, Muskan Malik

Trailblazers: Smriti Mandhana (C), Deepti Sharma (V/C), Punam Raut, Richa Ghosh, D Hemalatha, Nuzhat Parween (WK), Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Harleen Deol, Jhulan Goswami, Simaran Dil Bahadur, Salma Khatun, Sophie Ecclestone, Natthakan Chantham, Deandra Dottin, Kashvee Gautam

Velocity: Mithali Raj (C), Veda Krishnamurthy (V/C), Shafali Verma, Sushma Verma (WK), Ekta Bisht, Mansi Joshi, Shikha Pandey, Devika Vaidya, Sushree Dibyadarshini, Manali Dakshini, Leigh Kasperek, Danielle Wyatt, Sene Luus, Jahanara Alam, M Anagha

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage