Women's Big Bash League 2023: All you need to know ahead of WBBL season 9

The Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) 2023 season will get underway with a mouth-watering clash between Sydney Sixers and Melbourne Stars on Thursday, October 19. Eight teams will be clashing in the ninth edition of the tournament and will feature in 57 matches, including the final on December 2.

The defending champions Adelaide Strikers will clash against Melbourne Stars at home on October 21. Sydney Sixers, the runner-up last year, will miss their regular captain Ellyse Perry for the opening game against the Stars as the star all-rounder is set to serve a one-match ban.

India women's team skipper Harmanpreet Kaur represents Melbourne Renegades and is joined by the star Caribbean all-rounder Hayley Matthews this season. Harmanpreet is the only Indian player playing in the tournament this season. Rising English star Lauren Bell is among the star names who are set to make their Big Bash League debut in this edition.

Where to watch WBBL 2023 in India?

Star Sports Network recently won the media rights to broadcast and stream Australian domestic matches for seven years. Cricket fans from India can watch live matches on Star Sports channels and enjoy live streaming on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. However, they will need a premium subscription to watch the live WBBL 2023 matches on Hotstar.

WBBL 2023 Overseas Players:

Adelaide Strikers: Laura Wolvaardt (South Africa), Dani Gibson, Georgia Adams (both England)

Brisbane Heat: Amelia Kerr (New Zealand), Bess Heath (England), Mignon du Preez (South Africa), Sarah Glenn (England, replacement)

Hobart Hurricanes: Lizelle Lee (South Africa), Shabnim Ismail (South Africa), Bryony Smith (England)

Melbourne Renegades: Hayley Matthews (West Indies), Harmanpreet Kaur (India), Tammy Beaumont (England)

Melbourne Stars: Alice Capsey, Maia Bouchier, Sophia Dunkley (all England)

Perth Scorchers: Sophie Devine (New Zealand), Amy Jones (England), Lauren Winfield-Hill (England, six games)

Sydney Sixers: Suzie Bates, Jess Kerr (both New Zealand), Chloe Tryon (South Africa), Linsey Smith (England, replacement)

Sydney Thunder: Lauren Bell, Heather Knight (both England), Marizanne Kapp (South Africa), Chamari Athapaththu (Sri Lanka, replacement)

WBBL 2023 Squads:

Adelaide Strikers: Georgia Adams (England), Jemma Barsby, Darcie Brown, Dani Gibson (England), Katie Mack, Tahlia McGrath, Anesu Mushangwe, Courtney Neale, Annie O'Neil, Bridget Patterson, Maddie Penna, Megan Schutt, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Ella Wilson, Laura Wolvaardt (South Africa)

Sydney Sixers: Ellyse Perry (captain), Jade Allen, Suzie Bates (New Zealand), Maitlan Brown, Erin Burns, Mathilda Carmichael, Lauren Cheatle, Ashleigh Gardner, Alyssa Healy, Emma Hughes, Jess Kerr (New Zealand), Kate Pelle, Kate Peterson, Gabby Sutcliffe, Chloe Tryon (South Africa)

Sydney Thunder: Sam Bates, Lauren Bell (England), Paris Bowdler, Hannah Darlington, Marizanne Kapp (South Africa), Saskia Horley, Ebony Hoskin, Sammy-Jo Johnson, Heather Knight (England), Anika Learoyd, Phoebe Litchfield, Claire Moore, Olivia Porter, Lauren Smith, Tahlia Wilson. Replacement overseas player: Chamari Athapaththu

Melbourne Stars: Meg Lanning (c), Maia Bouchier (England), Alice Capsey (England), Sophie Day, Sophia Dunkley (England), Nicole Faltum, Tess Flintoff, Kim Garth, Olivia Henry, Milly Illingworth, Rhys McKenna, Sasha Moloney, Jasmine Nevins, Sophie Reid, Annabel Sutherland

Melbourne Renegades: Tammy Beaumont (England), Sarah Coyte, Josie Dooley, Jess Duffin, Ellie Falconer, Ella Hayward, Harmanpreet Kaur (India), Erica Kershaw, Hayley Matthews (West Indies), Sophie Molineux, Rhiann O'Donnell, Georgia Prestwidge, Georgia Wareham, Courtney Webb

Brisbane Heat: Mignon du Preez (South Africa), Lucy Hamilton, Nicola Hancock, Grace Harris, Laura Harris, Bess Heath (England), Mikayla Hinkley, Ellie Johnston, Jess Jonassen, Amelia Kerr (New Zealand), Charli Knott, Grace Parsons, Georgia Redmayne, Courtney Sippel, Georgia Voll. Replacement player: Sarah Glenn (England)

Hobart Hurricanes: Nicola Carey, Julia Cavanough, Maisy Gibson, Heather Graham, Shabnim Ismail (South Africa), Ruth Johnston, Lizelle Lee (South Africa), Emma Manix-Geeves, Tabatha Saville, Hayley Silver-Holmes, Amy Smith, Bryony Smith (England), Naomi Stalenberg, Molly Strano, Elyse Villani

Perth Scorchers: Sophie Devine (c) (New Zealand), Chloe Ainsworth, Charis Bekker, Stella Campbell, Piepa Cleary, Maddy Darke, Amy Edgar, Lisa Griffith, Amy Jones (England), Alana King, Lilly Mills, Beth Mooney, Taneale Peschel, Chloe Piparo.

