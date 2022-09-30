Women's Asia Cup 2022: From India to UAE, here is a list of every competing squad | DETAILS

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Harmanpreet Kaur, Bismah Maroof and Chamari Athapaththu

Women's Asia Cup 2022: The Asia Cup is here once again, but this time around, it will be the women's cricket team who will have a go at each other to clinch the Asian title. The event starts on October 1, 2022, and will be hosted in Bangladesh. This time around, the event will be contested in the T20 format and will see participation from teams like India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Thailand, Malaysia, and UAE. This is the eighth edition of the tournament and will go on till October 16, 2022.

Malaysia and UAE have qualified for the tournament as they had reached the finals of the 2022 ACC Women's T20 Championship, which was played in June 2022 in Malaysia. Here is the entire list of all the squads participating in the mega event.

Bangladesh (hosts)

Nigar Sultana (c), Shamima Sultana, Fargana Hoque Pinky, Rumana Ahmed, Ritu Moni, Lata Mondal, Salma Khatun, Sobhana Mostary, Nahida Akter, Murshida Khatun, Jahanara Alam, Fahima Khatun, Sanjida Akter, Fariha Trisna, Shohaly Akhter

Reserve players: Marufa Akther, Sharmin Akter Supta, Nuzhat Tasnia, Rabeya Khan

India

Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Sabbineni Meghana, Richa Ghosh, Sneh Rana, Dayalan Hemalatha, Meghna Singh, Renuka Thakur, Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Radha Yadav, K.P. Navgire

Reserve players: Taniya Sapna Bhatia, Simran Dil Bahadur

Pakistan

Bismah Maroof (c), Aimen Anwar, Aliya Riaz, Ayesha Naseem, Diana Baig, Kainat Imtiaz, Muneeba Ali, Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Sadaf Shamas, Sadia Iqbal, Sidra Amin, Sidra Nawaz, Tuba Hasan

Reserve players: Nashra Sundhu, Natalia Pervaiz, Umme Hani, Waheeda Akhtar

Sri Lanka

Chamari Athapaththu (c), Hasini Perera, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Kaveesha Dilhari, Nilakshi de Silva, Anushka Sanjeevani, Kaushini Nuthyanga, Oshadhi Ranasinghe, Malsha Shehani, Madushika Meththananda, Inoka Ranaweera, Rashmi Silva, Sugandika Kumari, Achini Kulasooriya, Tharika Sewwandi

Thailand

Sornnarin Tippoch, Nattaya Boochatham, Naruemol Chaiwai (c), Nannapat Koncharoenkai (wk), Nattakan Chantam, Rosenan Kanoh, Onnicha Kamchomphu, Phannita Maya, Thipatcha Putthawong, Nanthita Boonsukham, Suwanan Khiaoto, Suleeporn Laomi, Chanida Sutthiruang, Aphisara Suwanchonrathi, Sunida Chaturongrattana

Malaysia

Winifred Duraisingam (c), Mas Elysa, Sasha Azmi, Aisya Eleesa, Ainna Hamizah Hashim, Elsa Hunter, Jamahidaya Intan, Mahirah Izzati Ismail, Wan Julia, Dhanusri Muhunan, Aina Najwa, Nurilyaa Natasya, Nur Arianna Natsya, Nur Dania Syuhada, Noor Hayati Zakaria

UAE

Chaya Mughal (c), Esha Rohit Oza, Kavisha Egodage, Theertha Satish, Khushi Sharma, Samaira Dharnidharka, Siya Gokhale, Vaishnave Mahesh, Natasha Cherriath, Indhuja Nandakumar, Rithika Rajith, Lavanya Keny, Suraksha Kotte, Priyanjali Jain, Rinitha Rajith

