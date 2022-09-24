INDW vs ENGW, 3rd ODI: Jhulan Goswami, one last time | READ

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Jhulan Goswami in her last ODI match for India

INDW vs ENGW, 3rd ODI: It is finally time, time for Jhulan Goswami to walk out in the blue Indian jersey for one last time. A journey that began in Chakda, West Bengal will now come to a full circle at the Lord's international stadium. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led Indian team is all set to bid farewell to their beloved "Jhulu Di", with a series victory on English soil, something that the Indian women's team has achieved for the first time since 1999.

In the three-match ODI series, India has already clinched the series by a margin of 2-1 and now when they take the field at Lord's, they will be eyeing a clean sweep, which hasn't been done before on English soil. The 39-year-old pacer is the leading wicket-taker in the history of cricket and she made her debut in her India colors against England on January 6, 2022. It has been more than two decades now that the Indian pacer has been a faithful servant to Indian women's cricket. Life certainly has come full circle for Jhulan as she will be playing her last match against the same opponent on September 24, 2022.

The Indian stalwart has represented India in a total of 283 matches (203 ODIs, 12 Tests, and 68 T20Is) and played a major role in taking women's cricketing to the pinnacle. The legendary Jhulan Goswami spoke about her proudest moments as a cricketer for the Indian women's team.

Jhulan Goswami said

I am fortunate enough to be able to serve the Indian team for 20 years, able to contribute a little bit from my side, whatever way I was able to, with a lot of honesty and dedication. Wearing the India jersey, walking out of the dressing room, and singing the national anthem at the center. Those will always be the proudest moments of my career. Always enjoyed that. After the World Cup (2022), I thought the Sri Lanka tour (in July) would be my last series, but I got injured. So, the England tour was the last option for me. So, I went back to NCA, got fit enough, and thought of playing my last series in England.

Squads:

India Women Squad: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Yastika Bhatia(w), Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Harleen Deol, Pooja Vastrakar, Deepti Sharma, Dayalan Hemalatha, Jhulan Goswami, Renuka Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Sneh Rana, Sabbhineni Meghana, Meghna Singh, Jemimah Rodrigues, Taniya Bhatia, Simran Bahadur

England Women Squad: Tammy Beaumont, Emma Lamb, Sophia Dunkley, Alice Capsey, Danielle Wyatt, Amy Jones(w/c), Freya Kemp, Sophie Ecclestone, Charlotte Dean, Kate Cross, Lauren Bell, Issy Wong, Maia Bouchier, Alice Davidson Richards, Freya Davies

