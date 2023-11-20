Will Rohit Sharma step down as India's captain after World Cup 2023 final loss? Chetan Sharma has his say

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Rohit Sharma

A sombre-looking Rohit Sharma walked off the field after India's crushing loss to Australia in the final of World Cup 2023 on Sunday (November 19) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. A lot of questions might have lingered in his mind at that moment. With age on the wrong side for him, there are questions on his future as well with the next ODI World Cup scheduled in 2027.

Rohit is currently aged 36 and it seems unlikely that will be around four years later in international cricket forget in ODIs. Also, the next ICC event in the 50-over format will take place in 2025 which is still close to 18 months away. In this scenario, with not much ODI cricket to be played over next 9 months or so, will Rohit Sharma step down as India's captain? This is the question lingering in every fan's mind and one such fan asked the same question to former India cricketer and chief selector Chetan Sharma on India TV after India's loss in the final.

Responding to the question, Chetan lauded Rohit's captaincy throughout the tournament and also stated that he wouldn't judge the captain just based on one game. He pointed out that no player becomes the best or worst with one good or bad game ever. He also went on to laud the men in blue for their terrific show in World Cup 2023 before floundering in the summit clash.

"Rohit Sharma led India superbly throughout the tournament. No player becomes the best or worst after one good or bad match. It's ok, India flounder in final but we cannot do anything. I will not juge or analyse Rohit Sharma and his captaincy based on just one match. Yes, we didn't score much with the bat in final. But Australia ended up winning in the end," Chetan said.

