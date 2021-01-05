AUS vs IND: Will Pucovski cleared of concussion; expected to make Test debut in Sydney

Image Source : GETTY IMAGE File photo of Will Pucovski.

Australia's uncapped batsman Will Pucovski is now in line to be selected for the Australia-India third Test in Sydney after an independent neurologist cleared the opener to play after a concussion injury during a tour match against India last month.

National selectors, though, are yet to declare Pucovski, who has so far suffered concussion injury nine times in his career, fit to play.

Australia's coach-cum selector Justin Langer revealed on Wednesday that the 22-year-old opener visited a neurologist on Tuesday. The Victorian will now have to impress in the nets to ensure his Test debut; expectedly opening the innings for the hosts in the third Test as the Aussies struggle to find a solution to their top-order batting woes. David Warner, who is also yet to be declared fit for the match following a groin injury during the limited-over series last month, is expected to open the innings alongside Pucovski.

"Will saw an independent neurologist, and he has seen a couple now, and I think the real heartening thing for him is whilst he has had a few concussions in the past, and they have come in different ways, it is not necessarily going to have any long-term impact on him," Langer told reporters in Sydney.

I think if you can put your mind at rest with that, then that is a real positive for him. He is in a great frame of mind. He is incredibly positive about playing cricket. He has trained hard this week. As he and I have discussed a number of times, and I am sure other people have, the only way to get back on the horse is to get back on the horse.

"He, ultimately, is the one that has to make the decision. Everyone will have a different opinion on it. He is the one that has got to walk out there and face the short-pitched bowling, whether it be from India or whether it's from South Australia or whether it's from Western Australia. He is the one that has got to have the courage to get back on the horse. He wants to do that and that's a really positive sign moving forward."