Will India-Pakistan bilateral cricket relations resume anytime soon? BCCI VP Rajiv Shukla responds

Image Source : PCB TWITTER PCB Chairman Zaka Ashraf alongside BCCI president Roger Binny and vice-president Rajiv Shukla

It was a historic day for cricket as far as India-Pakistan relations are concerned as an Indian delegation travelled to Lahore on Monday, September 9 ahead of the grand gala dinner. BCCI president Roger Binny and vice-president Rajiv Shukla have gone to Pakistan for a couple of days after being invited by PCB Chairman Zaka Ashraf.

The duo was part of the dinner hosted by the PCB where all four teams except India and Nepal were present and both Binny and Shukla got a chance to address the large attendance, Shukla, who mentioned before departing from Amritsar that it is purely a cricketing visit after being invited by PCB and Governor of Punjab since the ongoing Asia Cup is being hosted by Pakistan.

During the impromptu press conference held by PCB chief Ashraf with both BCCI officials by his side, Shukla was asked about the chances of India-Pakistan bilateral resuming and he was quick to say, "The decision with regards to bilateral series is taken by the Indian government and we would follow whatever the government suggests."

Binny, on the other hand, remembered his last trip to the country 18 years ago saying, "I am very pleased to be back in Pakistan. My last visit to Pakistan was in 2005 when we worked with the Pakistan fast bowlers for the Asian Cricket Council. It's been a very welcome trip. Thank you for inviting us over."

Zaka Ashraf was thankful to both the BCCI president and vice-president for accepting their invitation and said that if vice-versa happens, they will be happy to go to India as well.

"I thank both Mr Binny and Mr Shukla from the core of my heart for accepting our invitation. We invited and they responded and if they reciprocate by inviting us to their country, we will also accept it with all warmth. Inshallah, we will grow together," Ashraf said.

Binny and Shukla will be in Pakistan for a couple of days as they will watch the Tuesday (September 5) encounter between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.

