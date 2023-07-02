Watch: Coach Daren Sammy, players and fans' glum faces after West Indies fail to qualify for World Cup 2023

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB West Indies players, coach Daren Sammy and supporters were stunned after loss to Scotland in CWC qualifiers

After 48 years, it will be the first time that the two-time champions West Indies will not be playing an ODI World Cup after the Men in Maroon were out of the race for the marquee event in India later in October-November. West Indies, along with Sri Lanka were expected to make it to the main draw from the qualifiers. While the Asia Cup champions are still in the fray, the West Indies can no longer make it after losing to Zimbabwe and the Netherlands in the group stage and then Scotland in their first match of Super Six.

After wins against the USA and Nepal, it looked like the West Indies will steamroll their way to World Cup 2023 but it hasn't been the case. West Indies have been inconsistent as when their bowlers have done well, the batsmen failed and when the batters did well, their bowlers couldn't defend a big total.

On Saturday, July 1 against Scotland, their top order failed as they lost half their side by 60 before Romario Shepherd and Jason Holder with crucial contributions helped them get to 181. Even though it was a respectable total from where they were, it wasn't enough and Scotland proved it by chasing it down in 43.3 overs.

The loss ended up with glum faces in the West Indies camp, the stands and the commentary box. Head coach Daren Sammy, captain Shai Hope, former cricketers Ian Bishop, Carlos Brathwaite and Samuel Badree in commentary and thousands of supporters were all stunned seeing what just happened. The fans had their heads in their hands as it has been a downfall of colossal proportions since the West Indies also failed to make it to the Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup 2022.

West Indies next play Oman and Sri Lanka and will hope to end their campaign on a high.

