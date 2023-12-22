Andre Russell eyes T20 World Cup 2024 spot after impressive return to international cricket

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Andre Russell and Rovman Powell after 5th T20I game against England on December 21, 2023

Andre Russell made a successful comeback to international cricket and now seeks a spot in the next year's T20 World Cup in West Indies. The veteran all-rounder shone on his return as West Indies recorded a thrilling 3-2 T20I series win against England at home on Thursday, December 22.

After missing out on the ODI World Cup 2023, the Caribbean nation is set to host the T20 World Cup 2024 in June. Rovman Powell-led side clinched both ODI and T20I series against the Three Lions with Russell playing a crucial role with both bat and ball in the shortest format.

Russell was called up to the national team after a gap of two years and the batting all-rounder made an instant impact with a match-winning performance in the first T20I. He scored 105 runs in five innings at a strike rate of 169.35 and further shone with a ball by taking the highest seven wickets.

The Caribbean big-hitter revealed that he is grateful to return to international scenes again and he will push further in the near future.

"It means a lot, to be honest, getting the call-up to come back and to join the West Indies team," Russell told TNT Sports. "I've been working for the last two years, waiting on a call-up. I'll be in better shape, to be honest, I'll be looking like a UFC fighter. This series win means so much. It [makes me] want to push myself to the limit."

However, Russell's recent show is likely to earn him a place in the World Cup spot but the veteran will be past 36 of age at the time of the mega tournament. But the Kolkata Knight Riders' stalwart feels that he has a lot to offer and he is looking to contribute in the World Cup.

"I have a lot of cricket to play and that's good. When you're playing cricket and in competition, your body is active and you're not just sitting at home waiting for the World Cup. We are definitely going to give some teams a good, good run for their money in the World Cup," Russell added.

