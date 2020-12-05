Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Why so much noise? Sunil Gavaskar denounces debate over Ravindra Jadeja's concussion substitute

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar has downplayed the purpose of the ongoing debate over Ravindra Jadeja's concussion substitute in the 1st T20I between India and Australia, saying that there should be no noise about the visitors' tactics as the move was approved by the match referee.

A concussed Ravindra Jadeja was replaced by Yuzvendra Chahal following India's innings in Canberra on Friday with both the players making match-winning contributions much to the frustration of the home side.

Before Jadeja was hit by a Mitchell Starc bouncer in the final over of the Indian innings, he was seen limping while running between the wickets. He remained unbeaten at 44 off 23 balls, which helped India post 161/7 that ultimately proved enough for a win by 11 runs.

Chahal's 3/25 in his four overs had a massive role to play in clinching that triumph and he was adjudged player of the match for it.

"The match referee is an Australian, he is a former Australian cricketer David Boon. He was okay with Chahal substituting Jadeja. They normally say like for like, you can argue that Chahal’s not an all-rounder but anyone who goes out with the bat whether he scores 1 run of 100 runs is an all-rounder as far as I’m concerned. And he bowls so it’s a like for like replacement. And the Australian match referee had no objection so I don’t see why there is so much of noise about it,” Gavaskar told India Today.

Australia head coach Justin Langer was seen having an animated conversation with match referee David Boon on the sidelines but it was not known whether it had anything to with the decision to allow Chahal as a concussion substitute.

Meanwhile, former India player Sanjay Manjrekar has said that Indian physio Nitin Patel's absence on the field of play just after Jadeja got hit on the head in the final over of the innings is a "breach" of concussion protocol.

"There is one important breach of protocol that has happened," Manjrekar said on Sony Six.

"I am sure the match referee will raise with India but one of the main things with that protocol, the moment you get hit on the head, they (physio) have to spend time with the batsman out there, asking how he feels.

"The physio (Nitin Patel in this case) has to come in and there are a certain set of questions that need to be asked. With Jadeja, it just happened, there was hardly any delay and he continued playing," Manjrekar said.

(With PTI Inputs)