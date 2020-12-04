Ravindra Jadeja ruled out of remainder of T20I series against Australia, Shardul Thakur named replacement

Image Source : AP India's Ravindra Jadeja, third left, has a trainer tend to his leg during a break in batting against Australia during their T20 international cricket match at Manuka Oval, in Canberra, Australia, Friday, Dec 4

All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, who sustained a concussion after being hit on the left side of his forehead in the final over of the first innings of the first T20I against Australia in Canberra on Friday, has been ruled out of the remainder of the T20I series.

"The diagnosis was confirmed based on a clinical assessment in the dressing room during the innings break by the BCCI Medical Team. Jadeja remains under observation and will be taken for further scans if required based on the assessment on Saturday morning. He will not take any further part in the ongoing T20I series," the BCCI said in a press release.

Jadeja rescued India from 114 for six wih his 23-ball 44 that helped the teamn finish with 161 for seven at the end of 20 overs. En route to his knock, in the final over, Jadeja, who had earlier injured his hamstring, was hit on his helmet by a delivery from Mitchell Starc. He was later substituted with Yuzvendra Chahal at innings break, who later orchestrated Australia's downfall with his match-winning 4-0-25-3 which included dismissals of Aaron Finch and Steve Smith.

Following India's decision, Australia head coach Justin Langer was left furious and was spotted having an animated discussion with match referee David Boon probably over India calling no physio after Jadeja was hit with the ball. Aussie skipper Aaron Finch, who was present during that conversation, played down the debate saying that one cannot question a medical team's expertise.

Captain Virat Kohli later clarified saying that Jadeja felt dizzy after reaching the dressing room, which was reiterated by Sanju Samson, and felt it even after the match was over.

The board also announced that Shardul Thakur has now been to India’s T20I squad.

India’s T20I squad: Virat Kohli (Captain), KL Rahul (VC & WK), Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Sanju Samson (WK), Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Deepak Chahar, T Natarajan, Shardul Thakur.