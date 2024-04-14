Why MI vs CSK is called 'El Classico' of IPL?

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI/IPL Hardik Pandya, Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni.

Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings - The El Classico of T20 cricket. The fans wait in anticipation for the complete season to watch these two heavyweights in action. And when they meet each other, it is nothing short of a festival and a chance to show their mettle to each other. But why is it called the 'El Classico' of IPL?

The term 'El Classico' comes from the rivalry between two hugely celebrated clubs Barcelona and Real Madrid. The football fanatics fail to hold themselves when these two teams meet. The two sides are the most successful teams in the history of La Liga. Every Barcelona vs Real Madrid match is a treat for the fans.

The MI vs CSK rivalry gives a similar feeling to the cricket fans. The rivalry is probably the biggest one in T20 cricket. They have some of the most loved cricketers having played for them. Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, Suresh Raina and there are even more.

The two teams are the most successful teams in IPL history with 10 out of the 16 IPL titles won by either of the two. They have five titles each now after CSK's last year's triumph over Gujarat Titans. MI and CSK have also met each other in four finals - a jaw-dropping feat in itself as teams generally battle out to meet one of them in the final. CSK have played 10 finals, while MI have been part of six summit clashes.

Talking about the head-to-head clashes, MI hold an advantage over their arch-rivals. Out of the 36 meetings between them in IPL, MI lead by a margin of 20-16. But in the last six meetings, CSK have a lead of 4-2. When they meet it is termed as the El Classico.

Mumbai and Chennai are now being led by two different captains. Hardik Pandya is the captain of MI, while Ruturaj Gaikwad leads CSK. But the rivalry is intact. The history between them is intact and the two captains will look to add on to the celebrated rivalry.