  5. Why is Nitish Rana not playing in RCB vs KKR IPL 2024 clash?

Why is Nitish Rana not playing in RCB vs KKR IPL 2024 clash?

RCB and KKR are facing off each other today at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in the 10th match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season. It is the one of the most-awaited battles in the cash-rich league and will be interesting to see who ends up winning it.

Aditya Kukalyekar New Delhi Updated on: March 29, 2024 19:16 IST
RCB vs KKR
Image Source : PTI Nitish Rana

One of the much-awaited battles in the Indian Premier League (IPL) history, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are facing each other today. While RCB have won and lost a game each, KKR have played only one match and won it against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). KKR have won the toss and opted to bowl first even as their playing XI doesn't have one of their top batters Nitish Rana.

The left-handed batter injured his hand and for the same reason, isn't playing this match. KKR have made a change to their line-up as they have included Anukul Roy in their playing XI. Moreover, they are also handing a debut to Angkrish Raghuvanshi a debut today as the top-order batter has been named in the impact players list. Interestingly, KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer wasn't pretty amused as he couldn't tell the changes in the playing XI and seemed pretty confused. " I am seriously confused. There are two teams given to me," he said at the toss. Meanwhile, Royal Challengers Bengaluru are fielding a same team from the previous side which defeated Faf du Plessis.

"It's a fresh wicket, looks a good wicket, you have to see how it plays in the first innings. It's important to close games early in the season. All the great crickets adapt, it's important to assess the conditions. We love the support and atmosphere," RCB skipper Faf du Plessis said.

Playing XIs

Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Philip Salt(w), Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer(c), Ramandeep Singh, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Mitchell Starc, Anukul Roy, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Playing XI): Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Cameron Green, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Anuj Rawat(w), Dinesh Karthik, Alzarri Joseph, Mayank Dagar, Mohammed Siraj, Yash Dayal

Here are the Impact substitutes for both the teams:

Kolkata Knight Riders Subs: Suyash Sharma, Vaibhav Arora, Manish Pandey, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Subs: Mahipal Lomror, Suyash Prabhudessai, Karn Sharma, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Swapnil Singh

