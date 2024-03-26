Why Chennai Super Kings will face Mumbai Indians only once in IPL 2024 league stage? EXPLAINED

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI/IPL Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni.

The Indian Premier League 2024 is in full flow as teams are producing some edge-of-the-seat matches and thrilling games in the tournament. The complete schedule for the tournament is also out and fans are excited to watch their favourite teams and players in action for two months of this fascinating time.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday announced the full schedule for the remainder of the tournament. There are several marquee clashes marked in the calendar but probably the biggest rivalry - Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians will happen only once in the league stage. The match is set to take place on April 14 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Over the years, teams have played twice against each other in round robin stage but when the tournament became a 10-team event, a new format was implemented.

Why CSK will face MI only once in the league stage?

In 2022 when Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants came into existence, teams were divided into two groups. It was the same way in 2023 and now in 2024. (However, the group format was also used in 2012 when 10 teams were there). As per the 2024 format, each side plays against the team from the same group twice, which makes it eight games for that team. Now six remain. The specific team will face four teams from the other group once and twice against the remaining team - picked through a draw.

Chennai Super Kings are placed in Group B alongside Gujarat Titans, Punjab Kings, Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad. They will play against them twice. The other group has Delhi Capitals, Kolkata Knight Riders, Lucknow Super Giants, Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals. CSK will face four teams from this group once and twice against LSG through a draw system.

Similarly, RCB and MI are also placed in different groups and there will be only one clash between these teams. RCB will face Kolkata Knight Riders from the other group twice and once against the other four teams from the different group. RCB will play their groupmates twice each.

Here is the full schedule of IPL 2024: