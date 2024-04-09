Who is Nitish Kumar Reddy, Andhra all-rounder to stand tall amid chaos for SRH after terrific Ranji Trophy?

Follow us on Image Source : AP Nitish Kumar Reddy delivered on the promise he showed in the domestic cricket, in the IPL for Sunrisers Hyderabad

Andhra all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy came to the party when Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) needed someone to put their hand up and be counted to not only smash his maiden IPL fifty, but also deliver on the promise he showed during the domestic cricket including Ranji Trophy where he scored 366 runs including a 159 against Bihar. Reddy, primarily a batter, has progressed as an all-rounder in age-group cricket and aspires to be the best all-rounder in the world like Hardik Pandya and Ben Stokes.

The 20-year-old Reddy came through the ranks as an opening batter for Andhra but started batting at No. 3 from the Vinoo Mankad Under-19 tournament onwards in 2018-19. Everyone got a first glimpse of Reddy at the BCCI annual awards 2017/18 when a skinny 15-year-old cricketer bagged the Jagmohan Dalmiya Trophy for being the U16 star for the year.

Reddy worked his way through the ranks in domestic cricket batting in the top-order but slid down to No. 3/4 for Andhra at the senior level as he kept working on his bowling. In his own admission, Reddy found hard to open the batting while bowling pace. Since he didn't give up on his bowling, he developed into a batting all-rounder who bowls medium pace.

He got picked up in the IPL auction 2023 by the Sunrisers Hyderabad but played just two games, that too as a bowler. However, after a smashing Ranji season where he was consistently providing runs for Andhra at No. 7/8 and taking wickets and a lot of them. Reddy ended his season with 25 wickets in seven matches including a five-wicket haul against Mumbai. After a good domestic season in Ranji and Vijay Hazare Trophy, Reddy carried his form to the IPL and is now showing what he can do, especially with the bat in the middle and lower order for SRH.