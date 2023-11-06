What is time out in cricket? Know what happened with Angelo Mathews in BAN vs SL game in World Cup 2023

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Angelo Mathews

Bangladesh and Sri Lanka have locked horns in the 38th match of the ongoing Cricket World Cup in India. While Bangladesh have been knocked out of the competition, Sri Lanka are still mathematically alive in the race for semifinals. The significance of the clash is not much but a massive controversy has sought the attention of the cricket world as Angelo Mathews was given timed out - a first in international cricket.

The incident happened in the 25th over of Sri Lanka's innings after Sadeera Samarawickrama got out. Angelo Mathews came out to bat only to know that the strap of his helmet wasn't working. This led to the substitute fielder bringing out a new helmet and that wasted quite a lot of time. According to the playing conditions in World Cup 2023, a batter has to be ready to take strike after the fall of a wicket within two minutes.

The delay in the proceedings led to Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan appealing to the umpires regarding the time out dismissal. The umpires discussed the issue and even though Mathews explained the situation to Shakib and the umpires, he had to walk away creating unwanted record. Moreover, he would've been reprieved only if Shakib had withdrew his appeal but the veteran didn't and this led to furious Mathews walking off.

What is the actual 'time out' rule?

According to MCC laws, after the fall of a wicket, a batter has to be ready to face the ball within three minutes. "After the fall of a wicket or the retirement of a batter, the incoming batter must, unless Time has been called, be ready to receive the ball, or for the other batter to be ready to receive the next ball within 3 minutes of the dismissal or retirement. If this requirement is not met, the incoming batter will be out, Timed out," the law reads.

Moreover, the World Cup 2023 playing conditions state that the batter has to bew ready to face the bal within two minutes of the earlier batter's dismissal or retirement. Unfortunately, Mathews wasn't ready and Bangladesh appealed. The umpires had to oblige going by the rules.

