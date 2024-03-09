What happens to WTC points table after India's win over England in 5th Test?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Rohit Sharma and Ben Stokes.

India tamed England's Bazball and thrashed them once again as they defeated the English side in the 5th Test to register a 4-1 series win. Riding on the back of superb performances from Ravichandran Ashwin, Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill, the Men in Blue defeated the Three Lions by an innings and 64 runs at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala.

After the win, the Indian team has consolidated its position at the top of the World Test Championship points table. Before the fifth Test against England, the two-time WTC runners-up had 64.58 points percentage in eight matches. After the win, the Indian side has accumulated more points and now have a percentage of 68.51 from nine matches.

The Kiwis, who had earlier elevated India to the top after their loss to Australia in the first Test, are still in second place with 60 percentage points. Australia are hot on heels behind them and have a percentage of 59.09.

The English side is reeling down at the eighth spot and have a 17.50 percentage from 10 matches. Ben Stokes' men have now lost six matches in the ongoing WTC cycle.

WTC Points Table

Standings Team Played Won Lost Draw Points PCT 1 India 9 6 2 1 74 68.51 2 New Zealand 5 3 2 0 36 60.00 3 Australia 11 7 3 1 78 59.09 4 Bangladesh 2 1 1 0 12 50.00 5 Pakistan 5 2 3 0 22 36.66 6 West Indies 4 1 2 1 16 33.33 7 South Africa 4 1 3 0 12 25.00 8 England 10 3 6 1 21 17.50 9 Sri Lanka 2 0 2 0 0 0.00

India's win over England in the 5th Test

The Men in Blue thrashed the English side in the 5th and final Test as they were too hot to handle in both departments. Kuldeep Yadav's fifer in the first innings decimated England to 218 on a good batting track. Apart from Zak Crawley's 79, no England batter made a notable contribution. In reply, the hosts had a brilliant time in the middle. Rohit Sharma, and Shubman Gill smashed centuries, while Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sarfaraz Khan and Devdutt Padikkal hit fifties to take India to 477.

In the third innings, England were outblown once again. They lost quick wickets in heaps. Ravichandran Ashwin got a fifer in his 100th Test, while Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja shared the other five scalps. The visitors were bowled out for just 195 and failed to even ask the hosts to bat again.