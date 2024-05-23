West Indies vs South Africa Live Streaming: When and where to watch T20I series between WI vs SA online?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES West Indies vs South Africa.

The three-match T20I series between West Indies and South Africa was scheduled to get the T20 World Cup-bound players in both teams the much-needed match practice before the mega T20 carnival. However, the clash of the bilateral contest with the ongoing 17th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) has taken the sheen away from it.

Numerous T20 World Cup-bound players from both teams are playing for their respective franchises in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and therefore have not been picked to participate in the three-match series.

But there is still plenty to look forward to in the series as it provides several players in both outfits to make a case for themselves and impress the selectors to sneak into the squad for the marquee tournament before May 25. As per the guidelines, teams are allowed to make changes to their respective squads till May 25 after which they'll have to seek the approval of ICC's technical committee.

The first match of the series will be contested at Sabina Park in Kingston, Jamaica on May 24, 12:30 AM (IST) and the remaining two games will also be organised at the same venue.

West Indies vs South Africa Live Streaming and telecast details

Where to watch the West Indies vs South Africa T20I series online in India?

The West Indies vs South Africa T20I series will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

Where to watch the West Indies vs South Africa T20I series on TV in India?

The West Indies vs South Africa T20I series will not be broadcast on any TV channel in India.

West Indies squad:

Brandon King (c), Roston Chase, Alick Athanaze, Johnson Charles, Andre Fletcher, Mathew Forde, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Shamar Joseph, Kyle Mayers, Obed McCoy, Gudakesh Motie, Romario Shepherd, Hayden Walsh

South Africa squad:

Rassie van der Dussen, Ottniel Baartman, Matthew Breetzke, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Patrick Kruger, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Nqaba Peter, Ryan Rickelton, Andile Phehlukwayo, Tabraiz Shamsi, Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock and Anrich Nortje